Indonesia Distribute 50 Tons Food Packages for Gazans

Gaza, MINA – As many as 50 tons of food packages from the Indonesian Humanitarian Center (IHC) have given to underprivileged families in Gaza Palestine since April 27, 2020 which will continue to be distributed during the month of Ramadan.

Gazans undergo Ramadan in increasingly oppressed conditions. Apart from the prolonged Israeli blockade, the Covid-19 pandemic also imprisoned the city. Thus quoted from ACT News, Sunday, May 3.

The health and economic sectors which were weak before the pandemic, are now getting worse. As a result, food needs are difficult to meet because many Gazans are losing daily income.

In this Ramadan, tens of tons of food packages are prepared at the IHC warehouse. The assistance will then be distributed in stages using the humanitarian action of Aksi Cepat Tanggap (ACT) along the Gaza Strip.

Said Mukaffiy from the Global Humanity Response (GHR) – ACT team said that a total of 50 tons or equivalent of 2,000 food packages had been packaged and ready to be distributed. Aid reaches areas along the Gaza Strip, such as Rafah, Khan Younis, Deir al-Balah, Jabaliyah, Beit Hanoun, Gaza City.

“Alhamdulillah, in this Ramadan we are distributing food packages for residents who are in dire need, such as underprivileged families, widows and orphans. Each package contains rice, sugar, salt, oil, tea, beans, canned tomatoes, tahina, canned meat, cheese, halwa, spaghetti, yeast, and jam, ” Mukaffiy said.

Jomah Al Najjar, ACT partner in Gaza, expressed his gratitude and gratitude for the assistance of food packages provided by ACT for Gazans during this Ramadan.

“Alhamdulillah, today we received a food packages from ACT. This assistance is very useful for people in need here, especially during the month of Ramadan. Thank you Indonesia, “said Jomah.

The distribution of these food packages will continue during the month of Ramadan. This action is a manifestation of the consistency of generous care to help ease the burden on the people of Gaza, especially during Coronavirus pandemic. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)