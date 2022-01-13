Indonesia Departs 1023 Umrah Pilgrims to Saudi Arabia

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Deputy Minister of Religion Zainut Tauhid Sa’adi said that there are 1,023 Umrah pilgrims who have departed to Saudi Arabia until Tuesday.

A total of 870 pilgrims of whom have carried out health monitoring at the Jakarta Hajj Dormitory.

“As of Tuesday, January 11, 22, 1,023 Umrah pilgrims have been dispatched to Saudi Arabia. 870 of them have performed health screenings at the Jakarta Hajj Dormitory,” said Zainut in a working meeting with Commission VIII DPR, Jakarta on Thursday.

He explained that all Umrah pilgrims had arrived in Saudi Arabia and were tested negative for Covid-19.

Currently, they are undergoing quarantine for five days there. “For five days starting from the time of arrival. Information and PPIU reports that the first PCR results during quarantine for the arrival of Umrah pilgrims in Saudi Arabia were all negative for Covid-19,” said Zainut.

Indonesia used two airlines to dispatch Umrah pilgrims, namely Lion Air and Saudi Arabia Airlines. Meanwhile, one airline transits with Emirates Airlines.

One other flight using Qatar Airlines. The airline contains pilgrims who carry out health monitoring outside the Jakarta Hajj Dormitory or do not follow the Umrah rules from the Ministry of Religion.

“The Ministry of Religion always provides education so that they always obey all health protocols imposed by the two countries, maintain order, health and security,” said Zainut. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)