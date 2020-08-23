Indonesia Consistently Supports Palestinian Independence

Jakarta, MINA – The Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Jordan and Palestine, Andy Rachmianto, emphasized that Indonesia is consistent in supporting Palestinian independence despite the changing geopolitical conditions of the Middle East.

He said it in an online seminar “Political Shifts in the Post-Explosion of the Middle East in Lebanon and the UAE Maneuvers: What is the Attitude of Indonesia?” On Saturday which was held by the Center for Indonesian Reform (CIR) in collaboration with the Indonesian Women’s Coalition for Al-Quds and Palestine (KPIQP) and the Indonesian Institute.

“For Indonesia, support for Palestinian independence is a constitutional mandate and a form of serious support for UN resolutions related to Palestine,” Andy said.

He also emphasized that Indonesia is in a strong, clear and consistent position to support Palestinian independence.

“Indonesia seeks to provide support to the Palestinian people including political, economic, social, humanitarian diplomacy and others,” he concluded.

Apart from Ambassador Andy, Sukamta (member of Commission I DPR RI), Yon Machmudi (Head of Middle East and Islamic Studies Study Program, SKSG UI) and Lili Nur Aulia (geopolitical observer from the Indonesian Institute) were also speakers at the seminar.

Agreeing with Ambassador Andy, Sukamta emphasized that Indonesia’s support for Palestinian independence was not only a mandate of the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia, but also Indonesia’s historical role in successfully organizing the Asian-African Conference (1955).

“The role of Indonesian history has inspired the colonized nations not to tire of fighting for independence, a spirit that even Arab nations may not have. If they normalize relations with Israel, while Palestine is not yet independent, then Indonesia is the opposite: an independent Palestine is a prerequisite for realizing normalization and peace,” Sukamta said.

Executive Secretary of the Indonesian Institute, Lili Nur Aulia, said that what is happening in the Middle East at this time will indirectly have an impact on the process of Palestinian independence. Because whatever happens in the gulf area will lead to the issue of Palestine and Israel.

The latest thing that according to Lili will have an effect is the opening of diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel. Lili indicated that this cooperative relationship would be followed by other Arab countries.

Lili said there were six roles that the Indonesian nation could play in addressing the actual issues in the Middle East that would have an impact on the process of Palestinian independence.

“First, we need to strengthen the identity of the Indonesian nation based on Pancasila, NKRI, the 1945 Constitution and Bhinneka Tunggal Ika, which support independence and fight colonialism. Second, following geopolitical developments affecting the Palestinian issue. Third, filtering the correct information and avoiding the importation of conflicts into our country,” Lili added.

Fourth, channeling aid legally and constitutionally. Fifth, be proportional and sixth, help to preach the Palestinian problem from an objective point of view. (R/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)