Indonesia Confirms 5,104 New Covid-19 Cases

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia confirmed 5,104 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday. This addition brings the total number of Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 6,278,332 cases.

As quoted from CNN Indonesia on Saturday, Indonesian Covid-19 Task Force also recorded as many as 19 people died today, bringing the total deaths to 157,208 cases. Meanwhile, 5,055 cases have been cured, bringing the total to 6,067,518 recovered. ️

Meanwhile, there were 6,972 suspected COVID-19 cases and 96,732 samples were examined.

From reports regarding vaccination, the number of people who have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination is 202,841,745 people, the second dose is 170,392,604 people, and the third dose or booster is 57,980,364 people.

The Health Development Policy Agency (BKPK) of the Ministry of Health together with the sero survey team from the Faculty of Public Health, University of Indonesia (FKM UI) released the results of the sero survey as of July 2022 which stated that 98.5 percent of the Indonesian population already had antibodies or immunity to the corona virus (Covid-19).

Indonesian Ministry of Health (Kemenkes) predicts that the peak of Covid-19 virus cases in Indonesia may still occur at the end of August 2022.

The Director General of Disease Prevention and Control (P2P) of the Ministry of Health, Maxi Rein Rondonuwu, said that the uncertainty in the projected peak of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia occurred because the characteristics of the Omicron BA.4, BA.5, and BA.2.75 subvariants in Indonesia were different from a number of other countries.

“Indeed, if we follow Omicron BA.4 BA.5, the pattern in South Africa is found to be tens of thousands of cases [per day], but we don’t follow that pattern,” said Maxi. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)