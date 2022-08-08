Indonesia Condemns Israel’s Aggression on Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia issued a statement condemning the Israeli military attack in Gaza that resulted in the deaths of dozens of civilians, including children.

“Indonesia strongly condemns the attacks carried out by Israel in Gaza which have resulted in the deaths of civilians, including children,” the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted on Monday.

The military aggression carried out by Israel in Gaza since Friday. This aggression has killed 44 Palestinians, 15 of them children, and more than 300 were injured.

Indonesia urges the United Nations to immediately take concrete steps to stop these acts of violence and aggression in order to avoid more victims and worsen the situation.

The Egyptian-brokered ceasefire agreement ended the three-day Israeli aggression on Gaza starting Sunday at 23:30 local time.

An Egyptian statement said, “In the context of Egypt’s desire to end the current tensions in the Gaza Strip, Egypt has intensified its contacts with all parties to contain the current escalation, and in light of these contacts, Egypt calls for a comprehensive and reciprocal ceasefire, at 23: 30 (Palestinian time) on 7 August 2022.” Thus quoted from Wafa.

“Egypt is exerting efforts to free prisoner Khalil Awawda and transfer him for treatment, as well as work to free prisoner Bassam al-Saadi as soon as possible,” the statement added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)