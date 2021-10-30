Indonesia Badminton Festival 2021 Ready to Held in Bali

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Badminton Association (PBSI) is ready to hold a badminton tournament during the COVID-19 pandemic. Three tournaments will be held immediately by implementing a bubble system.

In the event titled “Indonesia Badminton Festival 2021”, three tournaments ranging from levels 750 to 1,000 are ready to be held in a row in Bali. MINA reported on Saturday.

The three events are the 2021 Daihatsu Indonesia Masters, with a total prize of 600 thousand US dollars which will be held on November 16-21. Then, SimInvest Indonesia Open 2021 BWF with a total prize of 850 thousand US dollars on November 23-28 and the BWF World Tour Finals with a total prize of 1.5 million US dollars on December 1-5.

These event will be held in a bubble manner at the Bali International Convention Center & Westin Resort, Nusa Dua, Bali.

“Three international tournaments, starting from the Daihatsu Indonesia Masters, SimInvest Indonesia Open, and the BWF World Tour Finals on the Island of the Gods, are awards for Indonesia which are internationally recognized as the mecca of world badminton,” said the General Chairperson of the Central Board of the Indonesian Badminton Association (PP PBSI), Agung Firman Sampurna, in a virtual press conference with the Governor of Bali Province, Wayan Koster on Friday.

“Moreover, the presence of the world’s top badminton players will make all the eyes of badminton fans, both national and international, will be on the Island of the Gods,” he said.

“This international tournament is also the first work in the management of PP PBSI for the 2020-2024 period under my leadership. “Hopefully, this tournament will be able to encourage all Indonesian people to recover and rise from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Agung.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that has not subsided in the country, the tournament, which will be attended by around 300 of the best badminton players from 26 countries, will take place with a bubble system and without spectators.

Bali is chosen as the venue for this prestigious championship due to the sloping pandemic situation in the Island. Moreover, vaccination has also gone very well and reached 100 percent.

“Thank you to PBSI for choosing Bali as the venue for this international badminton championship. We will fully support this event because it can be a positive image for Bali to revive tourism and the Balinese economy,” said Governor Wayan Koster.

“This badminton event is very important to test us in holding the championship and in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, it is hoped that everything will go well because in the future Bali will host many international activities,” he said.

The world’s best players from many top countries have also stated that they are ready to heat up the competition. The world’s top players, such as those from Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, India, Denmark, England, Russia, etc. are ready to perform. (T/RE1)

