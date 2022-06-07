Indonesia Appreciates Saudi Arabia Lifting the Ban on Citizens Visiting

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi appreciated Saudi Arabia’s policy of lifting the ban on its citizens visiting Indonesia.

“I express my welcome and appreciation for the decision by the Saudi authorities to lift the travel ban for Saudi citizens visiting Indonesia,” Retno said in a virtual press conference with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Alsaud in Jakarta, Tuesday (June 7).

Retno assessed that the revocation policy was in accordance with the actual pandemic situation in Indonesia. Currently the condition of the COVID-19 pandemic is increasingly stable with the addition of new cases at 200-300 cases per day.

“I conveyed to Prince Faisal that Indonesia received appreciation from many parties, including from the United Nations, for handling COVID-19,” she said.

The ban has been in effect since February 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then on Tuesday (June 7) morning, the Ministry of the Interior of Saudi Arabia announced the revocation of the travel policy through its social media.

“Repeal the travel ban for citizens to the Republic of Indonesia directly or indirectly,” said the Saudi Ministry of Home Affairs. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)