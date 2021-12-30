Indonesia Accommodates Rohingya Refugees’ Boat Floating in Aceh Seas

Aceh, MINA – Indonesian government decided to accommodate Rohingya refugees who are currently still adrift in the waters near Bireuen Regency, Aceh.

It was conveyed by the Deputy for Coordination of Security and Public Order at the Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Inspector General Armed Wijaya as the Head of the Central Task Force for Handling Refugees from Overseas (PPLN).

“The Indonesian government has decided today, Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in the name of humanity, to accommodate Rohingya refugees who are currently adrift on a ship in the ocean near Bireuen Regency, Aceh,” Armed said in a statement as quoted from Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.

He explained that this decision was made after considering the emergency conditions experienced by refugees on the ship.

From the observations made, Armed said that the ship’s passengers were dominated by women and children. The exact number of refugees will only be known after further data collection.

“The refugee ship is currently about 50 nautical miles off the coast of Bireuen and will be towed ashore,” Armed said.

The government will immediately coordinate and handle refugees in accordance with Presidential Regulation Number 125 of 2016.

Given the pandemic situation, all refugees will undergo health screening for further data collection and implementation of health protocols for refugees. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)