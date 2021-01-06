Indonesa Order 329.5 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo revealed that the Government has placed an order or firm order for 329.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It was revealed at the Limited Meeting on Handling the COVID-19 Pandemic and the Vaccination Implementation Plan, Wednesday at the State Palace, Jakarta. The meeting was also attended virtually by Governors all over Indonesia.

In detail, the vaccine ordered is 3 million doses that have arrived in the country plus 122.5 million more doses of Sinovac, then 50 million doses of Novavax, 54 million doses of COVAX / Gavi, 50 million doses of AstraZeneca and 50 million doses of vaccine from Pfizer.

“This means that the total number of firm orders is 329.5 million, only the arrangement will be carried out by the Minister of Health,” said the President.

The Head of State further stated that the government will start a vaccination program next week. In relation to this, the distribution of vaccines to the regions has also been carried out since a few days ago.

“That’s just the first stage. Our target is that for January, 5.8 million vaccines must enter the regions. In February, 10.45 million vaccines had to be distributed again to the regions. Then in March 13.3 million vaccines must also be distributed and vaccinated can be implemented by the regions, “said the President.

To that end, the Head of State asked the regional heads to check and control the preparations for the vaccination.

The Head of State also reminded the importance of implementing 3M’s health protocol (wearing masks, maintaining distance, and washing hands) in the face of this pandemic. He stated that the survey results indicated a decrease in motivation to discipline in implementing health protocols.

“Therefore, I ask the Governors to intensify the problems related to the discipline of health protocols, discipline of health protocols,” he said. (R / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)