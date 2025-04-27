SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

India Detains 175 in Kashmir Following Deadly Attack as Tensions Rise with Pakistan

sajadi Editor : Widi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

8 Views

Kashmir, MINA – In response to a deadly assault in Indian-administered Kashmir, Indian authorities have detained 175 individuals across the Anantnag district, where unidentified gunmen killed 26 civilians earlier this week. The incident has significantly escalated tensions between India and Pakistan, two nuclear-armed rivals, Anadolu Agency reported.

Indian police confirmed that extensive search and cordon operations have been launched throughout the region. India has accused cross-border elements of being involved in the attack and has taken major diplomatic and strategic actions in retaliation. These include suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, expelling Pakistani diplomats, canceling Pakistani visas, and enforcing media restrictions.

Pakistan, in turn, has denied the accusations, expelling Indian diplomats, closing its airspace to Indian aircraft, halting trade, and suspending the 1972 Simla Accord, a foundational agreement for managing bilateral disputes. Islamabad warned that any interference with water flow under the Indus Waters Treaty would be seen as an “act of war.”

Additionally, India’s Information Ministry has issued an advisory to media channels, barring them from live broadcasting of security operations, citing national security concerns.

Kashmir remains a highly sensitive and disputed region, claimed in full by both countries but governed in parts by each. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

