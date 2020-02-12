In Aceh, Celebrating Valentine’s Day Banned

Aceh, MINA – A number of city districts in Aceh have banned their citizens from celebrating Valentine’s Day, Wednesday. Some of them have even issued circulars related to the ban on the celebration of Valentine’s Day.

Banda Aceh through the Mayor Aminullah Usman has also issued a ban on its citizens to celebrate Valentine’s Day which falls on February 14 each year because it is against Islamic law.

In the first point in the circular signed on the last 16 Jumadil 1441 Hijriyah, Aminullah asked the younger generation, students, and the entire Muslim community of Banda Aceh City not to celebrate Valentine’s Day in any form.

Then, the second point is asked to the hoteliers, inns, cafes, entertainment venues, and other places within the scope of the City of Banda Aceh to not facilitate the Valentine’s Day activities.

“In addition to being in conflict with the Islamic Shari’a and the culture of Aceh, Valentine’s Day celebrations are also not in accordance with the customs that apply in Aceh,” he said

Meanwhile, the West Aceh Regency Government also banned strictly the celebration of Valentine’s Day. West Aceh Regent H. Ramli MS will act decisively if his appeal is not obeyed.

“If the public is aware of Valentine’s Day celebrations, I urge you to report this to the WH police officers (Sharia police), to take action according to the Islamic Sharia law in Aceh,” he said.

In line with the Banda Aceh City Government and Regency Government. West Aceh, Aceh Besar Regent, Mawardi Ali has also issued an appeal related to the ban on Valentine’s Day celebrations in the Greater Aceh region. Police officers and sharia police will be deployed on February 14, 2020.

An appeal letter numbered 451/459/2020 concerning a ban on Valentine’s Day celebrations was signed by Mawardi on January 27, 2020. The letter began to be circulated to various parties so that it would be disseminated to the public.

In the appeal mentioned residents were asked to report if they knew of the celebration of Valentine’s Day. It has also banned hotel, lodging, and student owners from Aceh Besar from celebrating Valentine’s Day. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)