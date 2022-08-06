Imam Yakhsyallah Calls on Muslims to Pray for the Safety of Gazans

Bogor, MINA – Imam Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Yakhsyallah Mansur prayed for the safety of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip which had been hit by air strikes from the Israeli military since last Friday.

He also invited Muslims around the world to pray for the safety and strength of Muslims in Palestine.

“Imaam invites all the Ikhwan to pray for our brothers in Gaza Palestine, especially in every Fardhu and Qiyamul Lail prayer so that Allah wins the Muslims and destroys the Zionists, Amen,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah in a written statement in Bogor, on Saturday.

In addition, Imam Yakhsyallah called on Muslims to continue to pray for the Palestinian people, as the rightful owners of the lands of the prophets, so that they will gain victory and return to their homeland safely.

“Also, pray for the return of the Al-Aqsa Mosque to Muslims so that Islam, Christianity and Judaism can coexist in peace,” he added.

Imam Yakhayallah asked Muslims to immediately and continue to provide assistance to the Palestinian people, as a form of kal jasadil wahid (like one body) and rahmatan lil alamin (grace to the universe).

According to Imaam Yakhsyallah, the Zionist aggression against Gaza which shows the arrogance of the Zionist Jews increasingly arbitrarily proves the truth of the Quran in Surah Al-Baqarah verses 96-100 and Al-Maidah verse 82.

In these verses, the Qur’an justifies the hostility and acts of violence which are the stubborn nature of the Jews.

“The world must have one position that the Zionists (Jews) are the destroyers of the world,” he stressed.

Imam Yakhsyallah added that the Indonesian nation must remain consistent with the constitution to defend human rights and abolish colonialism from the face of the earth.

“Zionists are the most real invaders in today’s modern world,” he added.

The support of the Indonesian people for Palestine is also related to the historical debt as a country that first recognized the independence of the Republic of Indonesia through a Palestinian Mufti, Muhammad Amin Al Husaini.

The Israeli occupation authorities are bombarding Gaza again. Temporary data mentions 10 martyrs including a baby, while 55 others were injured by the Zionist entity’s military airstrike. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)