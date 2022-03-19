Imam Yakhsyallah: Be a Youth Who Dare to Reject Disobedience

Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, MINA – Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur conveyed his tausiyah so that Muslim youths can become individuals who dare to reject immorality and falsehood.

Imam Yakhsyallah conveyed this at the Tabligh Akbar Saturday night, which is part of Center Ta’lim of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) 1443 H/2022.

He told how the faith of Prophet Yusuf as a young man who dared to refuse disobedience when tempted by his master’s wife.

He also told the youth’s personality apart from that, youth must have high spirits and never give up in navigating the future path.

“Until his wish is achieved, the young man’s soul will never stop,” he said at the Tabligh Akbar with the theme “Strengthening Ukhuwah and the Ummah’s Economy Towards the Liberation of Al-Aqsa Through the Momentum of Ramadan”.

Imam Yakhsyallah told how the spirit of the da’wah of Prophet Musa ‘Alaihis Salam never stopped.

He added that young people should also be brave in quelling falsehood and upholding the truth. As young Abraham dared to destroy idols and show people to God’s truth.

“Young people also need to have characters who have a solid faith, don’t waver because of worldly temptations,” he added, telling the story of Ashabul Kahfi’s youth.

He emphasized that youth is someone who will be a milestone for the progress of the nation and religion. Youth are people who become hope for themselves, their families, and even society.

“Because of the importance of youth, the Quran gives many signs of a youth’s attitude,” he continued.

The Tabligh Akbar, which was held offline (face to face) in limited numbers and online, presented speakers from within and outside the country, including Muslim clerics and scholars, virtually, from the Philippines, Thailand, Africa, England and Australia.

The Central Ta’lim is an annual activity held annually by Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) at the end of the month of Sha’ban, as a debriefing to enter the holy month of Ramadan. The last two during the pandemic, ta’lim was carried out online.

This activity is held as a means of da’wah, studying, friendship forum, and establishing ukhuwah with brothers/sisters in all regions in Indonesia (direct or virtual). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)