Imaam Yakhshallah Encourages Muslims to Increase Good Charity

Bogor, MINA – Imaam Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Yakhsyallah Mansur encourages that Muslims improve pious deeds and work ethic of the spirit of seeking God’s blessing.

“Working in Islam is part of worship. Because work motivation in Islam is not aimed at pursuing luxury, elevating strata or even accumulating wealth by justifying any means, “Yakhsyallah said while leading the joint meeting in the framework of the Idul Fitri in the Shuffah Al-Fatah Markaz I Park, Cileungsi, Bogor on Monday.

“It should be underlined motivation (intention) to work if understood to work is worship, then God willing, whatever the results obtained from work will get a blessing from God as long as we are happy to accept it,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah.

So, according to him, a Muslim is not allowed to be rich. The condition of wealth is obtained in a good way (shar’i) and used as a means of increasing piety to Allah.

“Not the other way around, when it becomes rich it is precisely forgetting those who give wealth, namely God. Once the amount of Islamic appreciation to those who persevere working to make a living for themselves and their families. In the hadith it is explained that working or good charity is a field of merit, “he stressed.

Imaam Yakhsyallah said a Muslim who works in the eyes of Allah is the same value as a mujahid who strives in the way of Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala.

He quoted the Qur’an surah At-Taubah verse 23, O you who believe, do not make your fathers and brothers your leaders: your leaders, if they put more emphasis on disbelief in the faith. And who among you makes them your leaders, they are the people who are wrong. (AT/RE1)

