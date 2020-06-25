Imaam Yakhsyallah: We Have to Work More Seriously to Free Al-Aqsa

Jakarta, MINA – Imaam Muslim Jama’ah (Hizbullah) Yakhsyallah Mansur stressed, all components and elements must work more seriously to free Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine.

“We must all fight for the freedom of Al-Aqsa and Palestine, act in any position according to our respective fields, and never stop,” Yakhsyallah said in the Press Conference “Refusing Israel’s Annexation of Palestinian Land in the West Bank”, organized by Aqsa Working Group (AWG), at Sofyan Hotel, Jakarta on Thursday (June 25).

He gave historical evidence, how the Prophet Muhammad had done charity and worked seriously for 13 years in Mecca and 10 years in Medina.

“Then, there was the liberation of Mecca,” he told journalists, humanitarian organizations, Islamic boarding schools, and students.

Yakhsyallah also mentioned there are many concrete actions that we can do to free Al-Aqsa and Palestine such as holding meetings, writing in the mass media, spreading information on social media, building an Indonesian Hospital in the Gaza Strip, establishing MINA News Agency, forming the Aqsa Working Group.

“Including praying for the freedom of Al-Aqsa and Palestine, and even then a concrete form of struggle,” he continued.

Imaam Yakhshallah gave an example of how the physical strength of the Roman army in his day. But eventually it can be defeated also by the Arab army, because of its sincerity in the fight.

He also calls for Muslims in the world to unity and overcoming. Israel’s annexation plan in Palestine, then Muslims must congregate.

“Allah ordered Muslims to life in congregation, as in Chapter Al-Imran verse 103, it means that it can be realized. There’s no way God ordered something that can’t be done,” he continued.

Appearing as a speaker at the press conference, Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia Zuhair Al Shun, Chair of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Agus Sudarmaji, Chair of the Presidium of the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) Dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad, and Senior Journalist ANTARA News Agency Aat Surya Safaat, with moderator Rifa Berlian Arifin (Chief Editor of Arabic Language MINA News Agency). (LT/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)