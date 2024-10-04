Imaam Yakhsyallah: Urgency of Shuffah in Education and Liberation of Al-Aqsa

Jakarta, MINA – Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur explained the urgency of shuffah in education and liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque, where residents (Ahlu) of shuffah were educated directly by the Prophet Muhammad and became fighters in da’wah and liberators of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“Ahlu shuffah is the term for people who studied with the Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) on the veranda of the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina,” said Imam Yakhsyallah while giving a speech on the Daurah Road Map of the Prophet’s Liberation of Baitul Maqdis at the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Cileungsi, Bogor on Friday.

Imam Yakhsyallah also conveyed Al-Fatah’s journey in the effort to liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Since it was announced in 2006, Al-Fatah has continued to explore knowledge, hold workshops, establish educational institutions specifically studying Al-Aqsa, establish an Al-Aqsa liberation news agency and others.

With the presence of a teacher and academic from Palestine, Prof. Abdul Fatah El-Awaisi, at the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, it is hoped that it can increase the treasury of knowledge about Al-Aqsa and increase the spirit of its liberation.

Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School on Friday held the Baitul Maqdis Liberation Area with Palestinian expert from Palestine, Prof. Abdul Fatah El-Awaisi.

The activity is part of the Al-Aqsa liberation road map initiated by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG). (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)