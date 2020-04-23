Imaam Yakhshallah: 5 Important Practices to Enliven Month of Ramadan

Cileungsi, MINA – Imaam Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Yakhshallah Mansur conveyes five important practices to enliven the month of Ramadan 1441 H.

First is try to recite the Quran at least three times a day.

Second is always perform Ramadan Night Prayer or Taraweeh Prayer, even at home, both in congregation and individually, both at the beginning of the night and at the end of the night.

Third is promote good deeds such as sunnah prayers, shadaqah (Give charity to the poor or needy), giving ifthar, filial piety to parents and husbands, caring for his wife and family, understanding the Quran, following Islamic studies through Al Jama’ah TV, and so on.

Fourth is avoid laghaw activities (in vain) and television or radio shows that are not useful.

Fifth is perform i’tikaf in the mosque according to your ability and rules and pay zakat fitrah on time. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)