Ifdal Yusuf, Imam of the Charlotte Mosque, USA

Not all young Americans make worldly success a goal in life. For example, Ifdal Yusuf, a young Indonesian diaspora who now lives in Dallas, the state of Texas, USA chose to become a preacher in order to become a mentor and spiritual guide for children.

The story life of Ifdal began in 1998, when he was two years old, he had been taken by his parents to move to the United States.

“I was born in Jakarta, May 29, 1996,” Ifdal told MINA via telephone direct from Dallas, United States (US).

Ifdal is a Muslim citizen of the city of Dallas, according to VOA sources, the number of Muslims in America continues to grow. The average increase reaches 100 thousand people per year.

“Islam in America is getting stronger. There are many Imams and Shaykhs here who help Muslim worshipers in America learn about Islam, “he said.

Ifdal himself learned to memorize the Quran at an early age, 14 years through several Shaykhs in the city.

Dallas is one of the major cities in the US, in the state of Texas. It is the most populous city in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, the fourth metropolitan area in the United States. The city population ranks ninth in the US and third in Texas after Houston and San Antonio.

At the age of a teenager, 12 years, Ifdal has memorized the Quran. Since then until now, it’s been 12 years since he got the mandate as Imam of the Charlote Mosque, Nort Carolina. On several occasions, Ifdal was also given the opportunity to become an imam in mosques around North Carolina.

When Ramadhan arrives, Ifdal with fellow Muslim youths at the Charlote Mosque hold a Flash Boarding School program. The program contains Islamic studies for children, parents, including for building good relations with residents around non-Muslim mosques.

After completing his studies at the Faculty of Psychology at the University of Texas, Nowdal at the age of 24 ended his bachelor, married his idol girl, daughter of a Kebumen father, Central Java and his mother, West Sumatra, who was born in Houston, Texas.

The wedding ceremony was held in Dallas on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Present at the event at the same time discussing marriage advice, Ustaz Syamsi Ali, a young Indonesian scholar who had been poor across the land of Uncle Sam and fairly successful in introducing Islam rahmatan lil alamin to all citizens and policy makers in the US (AT/RE1)

