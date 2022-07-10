Ied Adha 1443H in Indonesia Embassy in Tripoli with Indonesian & Diplomatic Members

Tripoli, MINA – The Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli held the Eid Adha Prayer 1443 H with a limited number of Indonesian citizens residing in Tripoli and the leaders of the Diplomatic Circle in Tripoli.

The activities are carried out with wisdom and are encouraged by the spirit of brotherhood.

The Charge d’Affaires of the Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli, Moehammad Amar Ma’ruf, as Imam and Khatib, along with the leaders of the Diplomatic Circle who were present (Charge of the Sudanese Embassy in Tripoli, HE Salem) conveyed prayers and hopes for peace and safety for mankind wherever we are and invite them to compete to take lessons from the wuquf event in Arafah which encourages us to always be a positive part of the development of mankind and help each other in goodness and keep away all things that endanger the safety of mankind.

The Ied Adha 1443 prayer activity was further enlivened by the sharing of Qurban meat. In addition, the Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli also prepared a dish called MERANUM (Mediterranean Nusantara Lebaran Menu) which consisted of Lontong Lenjer and Flat, Coto Meat, Chicken and Fish Curry and Mayonnaise Fruit Cocktail and Peanut Sauce.

The commemoration of Eid Adha 1443 H in Libya is very special celebrated throughout Libya which is marked by the enthusiasm of local residents to bring their sacrificial animals and slaughter them at various slaughterhouses and give them to their relatives to be processed into local food accompanied by local hot tea.

Especially at the Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli, the guests who attended, apart from the MERANUM menu, were also treated to a cup of Indonesian Blended Coffee, and in limited quantities it was used as a goodybag for Indonesian friendship to the world. Greetings. (R/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)