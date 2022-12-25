ICC to Review Files Complaint on Murder of Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

Ramallah, MINA – The International Criminal Court (ICC) has referred a complaint file on the killing of veteran Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israel to its information collection for further review.

As quoted from Wafa on Sunday, the Palestine Journalists Syndicate said they had received a response from the Information and Evidence Unit at the ICC General Prosecutor’s Office on complaints submitted by the Syndicate’s lawyers, the International Federation of Journalists, the Abu Akleh family and the Center for International Justice for Palestine.

The ICC said the move would add to the information provided to its collection of information.

The ICC Attorney General’s Information and Evidence Unit pointed out, “this response does not imply that the Office of the Prosecutor has made a decision as to the substance of your letter.”

The Syndicate of Palestinian Journalists applauded the move but said it was not enough and what was now needed was a swift investigation by the ICC’s Office of the Attorney General to hold the killers accountable and achieve justice. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)