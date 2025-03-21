Houthi Missile Hits Tel Aviv, 13 Israeli Citizens Injured

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Houthi militia group from Yemen launched a ballistic missile that successfully reached Tel Aviv, Israel, causing 13 people to be injured on Thursday.

This incident adds to the rising tensions in the region, especially after Israel’s warning about the possibility of “total destruction” of Gaza if the hostages are not released, as reported by Al-Jazeera.

The air raid sirens went off in Tel Aviv at around 04:01 AM local time, triggering panic as citizens rushed to seek shelter. Reports indicate that 13 people were injured as they were trampled while attempting to escape. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was at the Knesset at the time, was promptly evacuated to a bunker for security reasons.

In retaliation for this attack, Israel escalated its airstrikes on Gaza, killing at least 500 Palestinians, including women and children, over the past 48 hours. Israel has also threatened to completely destroy Gaza if the hostages are not released soon.

Tensions between Israel and the Houthi group have been rising since an Israeli airstrike on the Hudaydah port in Yemen in July 2024, which killed 14 people. This attack was in response to a Houthi drone strike that killed one civilian in Tel Aviv. Since then, the Houthis, backed by Iran, have continued to launch missile and drone strikes on Israeli territory as a form of solidarity with Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

