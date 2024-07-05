Hezbollah, Hamas Leaders Discuss Gaza Ceasefire, Affirm Unity

Gaza, MINA – The Lebanese group Hezbollah announced on Friday that its Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah discussed recent developments in the Gaza Strip and ceasefire negotiations with Khalil al-Hayya, the deputy head of the Palestinian Movement Hamas.

In a statement, Hezbollah confirmed that Nasrallah hosted a Hamas delegation led by Al-Hayya, during which they reviewed the latest security and political developments in Palestine, particularly Gaza.

“The meeting reviewed the latest security and political developments in Palestine in general and Gaza in particular, as well as the conditions of the support fronts in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq,” the statement read, as reported by Palestine Chronicle.

The statement further mentioned that Nasrallah and the Hamas delegation discussed “the latest developments in the ongoing negotiations and their atmosphere, along with the proposals aimed at reaching a halt to the treacherous aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip”.

“Both parties affirmed the continuation of field and political coordination on all fronts to achieve the desired goals,” the statement concluded.

A major escalation was witnessed on the Lebanese front on Thursday as Hezbollah responded to the assassination of one of its leaders and continued its bombing operations in support of the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza.

Hundreds of missiles and drones were launched from Lebanon, targeting over 100 sites in the Upper, Lower, and Western Galilee, the Golan Heights, and the coastal areas of Nahariya and Acre, according to Al-Jazeera.

Consequently, dozens of fires reportedly broke out in various locations in the Galilee and the Golan Heights.

An Israeli soldier was reportedly killed and others were wounded as a result of a missile attack from Lebanon that targeted their vehicle.

Additionally, sirens were heard again in all the towns of the Hula Valley and the settlements of the occupied Golan Heights following the shelling from Lebanon, the report added.

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

According to Hezbollah sources, the movement has carried out 1,194 military operations in the first 250 days of war, killing and wounding over 2,000 Israeli soldiers.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership. (T/RE1/P2)

