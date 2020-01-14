Mother of Indonesian Volunteer Passes Away, Gazans Convey Condolences

Gaza, MINA – Deputy Minister of Health of Gaza, dr. Yousef Abu Al-Reesh on Monday (1/13) visited the Wisma Indonesia to express his condolences for the passing away of mother of the Indonesian Hospital Development Site Manager (RSI) in Gaza, Ir. Edy Wahyudi on Saturday.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Health of Gaza, we extend our condolences, hopefully Husnul Khotimah and in Her Grace. Said Dr. Yousef who was present with some of the Ministry of Health’s staff.

“Praise be to Allah for creating extraordinary mothers to give birth to pious and mujahid children, especially the child gathered in volunteers for the second phase of RSI development in Gaza, Palestine,” dr. Yousef said.

“Certainly, the departure of Abu Fikri’s mother (Ir. Edy) made him sad, especially he did not accompany when his mother was ill until her death,” he added.

He further said but as a child who prayed Abu Fikri certainly be patient and be like what the Prophet SAW said, “When Adam’s child dies, all his deeds are cut apart from three things, one of them is a pious child who always prays”.

“Death is a decree from Allah ta’ala not progressing and can not be withdrawn, so we accept the decree of God with an open heart and patience, so God gives a great reward,” he concluded.

Ir. Edy said prayers and condolences also came from various groups in Gaza, starting from the Hamas movement, Islamic Jihad, Fatah and also the people of Gaza.

As 29 Indonesian volunteers from the Al Fatah Islamic Boarding School have been building Indonesia Hospital in Gaza Strip, which is an initiative of the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C). (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)