Health Minister: Saudi to Limit Hajj Pilgrims to 1.000

Jeddah, MINA – Hajj pilgrim numbers could be limited to less or more than 1,000 to protect public health in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Saudi authorities.

Health Minister of Saudi Arabia Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah told a press conference on Tuesday that compulsory isolation before and after the pilgrimage will also be enforced.

He said Saudi Arabia is capable of ensuring pilgrims’ safety this year, Arab News reported.

“The health ministry has accumulated experience in the service of pilgrims, and thus has enough human and technical capacities to serve pilgrims and preserve their health,” he said.

He added that an integrated hospital at holy sites will be provided, along with a health center in Arafat in case of emergencies during Hajj.

Medical cadres will also accompany pilgrims throughout their journey.(T/R3/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)