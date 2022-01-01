Hamas: We Will Not Rest Until Last Prisoner Released from Occupation Prisons

Gaza, MINA – Zaher Jabarin, a member of the Hamas political bureau and responsible for the file of Palestinian martyrs, wounded and prisoners, confirmed that the issue of prisoners will remain on the movement’s priorities because it is a sacred issue.

This came during a phone call that Jabarin had with the freed prisoner Muhannad Abdullah, congratulating his release from the Israeli occupation’s prisons after 11 years of detention, and praising the great sacrifice made by the prisoner Muhannad inside the the Israeli jails.

Jabareen stressed that the prisoners’ hope for freedom is inevitable, no matter how much time they spend inside the Israeli prisons, because the human being was created free and will be free, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

The occupation arrested the prisoner Abdullah from Nablus on December 31, 2010 and sentenced him to 11 years in prison on charges of belonging to the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas.

The occupation arrested the captive Abdullah less than a month after his release from the prisons of the Palestinian Authority, in which he spent three years, following his arrest, in 2007, after he was besieged in an apartment in the city of Nablus, and he was subjected to severe torture during arrest.

The occupation continues to detain about 4,650 Palestinian prisoners in its prisons. They are distributed among 23 detention and investigation centers and prisons, including 31 female prisoners, about 220 minor children, 550 sick prisoners, and about 600 prisoners with high sentences.

The prisoners face the most brutal violations by the Israeli prison administration, which carries out suppression and harassment measures against them. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)