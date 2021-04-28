Hamas Rejects Plan to Postpone Palestinian Election 

Gaza, MINA – The Islamic Resistance Movement in Gaza, Hamas on April 27 reject plan to postpone Palestine General Election

“Pospone the vote if it happens will be a serious decision, “Hamas official Jamal al-Tawil was quoted from Anadolu Agency on Wednesday, April 28.

Al-Tawil explaind the decision would reject because it was against the interests of the Palestinians.

Palestinian Authority estimeted to announce a postponement of Palestinian elections on Thursday as Israeli authority do not respond to Palestinian requests to hold elections in the occupied city of Jerusalem.

But the Palestinian daily Al-Quds, quoting a Palestinian Authority source, said the vote would be postponed due to pressure from the United States and Arab countries.

According decision president on January by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Palestinians are scheduled to vote in legislative elections on May 22, presidential elections on July 31, and National Council elections on August 31. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)