Hamas: PA Taken Central Decision to End Palestinian Resistance in West Bank

Gaza, MINA – Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said today, Sunday, that “the authority has taken a central decision to end any manifestation of resistance in the occupied West Bank.”

Qassem added, in statements to the local Voice of Al-Aqsa radio, that “there is an attack on the popular resistance in the West Bank by the Palestinian Authority, even though it falsely claims that it supports this form of resistance.” MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

He pointed out that “there is a state of escalating controversy within the Zionist institutions as a result of this popular resistance. We have followed the criticisms of ministers in the occupation government as a result of the wide participation of the mass resistance among Palestinians.”

He stressed their need for a clear national position that criminalizes this behavior and ensures the continuation of the resistance in the occupied West Bank in all its forms.

And the PA security forces arrested a number of activists in the town of Beita, south of Nablus, in light of the town’s confrontation with the attacks of the occupation and settlers.

The detainees are active in resisting settlements in the town of Beita, and are permanent participants in the confrontations that erupt continuously in the vicinity of Jabal Sabih, where Israeli settlers plan to establish a settlement outpost there. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)