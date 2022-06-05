Hamas Official: Palestinian Resistance Will Not Tolerate What Is Happening in Al-Aqsa

Gaza, MINA – Today, Sunday, Hamas spokesman in Jerusalem, Mohammad Hamadeh, stressed that the Palestinian resistance, headed by Hamas, will not pass the Al-Aqsa events without a response, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine.

Hamadeh stressed that what the occupation is doing on what it calls “Jewish holidays” is blatant aggression against Al-Aqsa Mosque and its sanctity.

He said that the position of the resistance, considering Al-Aqsa a red line, is fixed, and what the occupation is doing there is transgressing the red lines.

He added that allowing the Israeli settlers to storm Al-Aqsa confirms the insistence of the occupation to practice aggression and criminality against the blessed Al-Aqsa.

Today, Sunday, hundreds of settlers stormed the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, under high protection from the occupation forces.

Coinciding with the settlers’ incursions, a group of Palestinians performed the Duha prayer in the courtyards of the mosque.

The worshipers responded to the incursions with vocal confusion and Takbir, while the occupation forces arrested a young man from the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque and deported another.

The occupation forces also closed the doors of the Qabali prayer hall in Al-Aqsa Mosque with iron chains to secure the settlers’ incursions.

Jerusalem sources said that confrontations erupted with the occupation forces at the doors of the Qabali prayer hall, amid the firing of rubber bullets toward the besieged people inside it.

Days ago, Israeli groups had called for organizing mass incursions into the mosque, today and tomorrow, and performing Talmudic rituals there on the occasion of the so-called “Feast of the Revelation of the Hebrew Torah.” (LKG/RE1)

