Hamas: Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Is Only Show to Restore Israeli Leaders Morale

Gaza, MINA – Thel Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, said that the Israeli occupation’s bombing of the Palestinian resistance sites is nothing but a show for the new occupation government in order to restore the morale of its soldiers and leaders, which collapsed in the face of the Palestinian resistance’s steadfastness and deference in the Battle of “Saif al-Quds.”

“If the Israeli occupation commits any foolishness targeting our people and our resistance, the Palestinian resistance, headed by the Al-Qassam Brigades, will not hastate to defense our Palestinian people and our holy places. This is a national, religious and moral duty, and we are determined to perform it and defend our people’s rights, no matter what the cost,” said the spokesman of Hamas, Dr. Fawzi Barhoom in a statement on Friday, MINA’s contributor in Gaza reported.

He continued, “The valiant resistance is the one who determines the rules and nature of the battle, and the battle of the sword of Jerusalem “Saif Al-Quds” is not far away, but we are still in its shadows, as we have established the equation of Jerusalem in the heart of the confrontation, and the Israeli occupation will find nothing in our resistance but what will harm it.”

The Israeli occupation army launched air strikes against Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip on Friday night without causing any casualties, in response to incendiary balloons launched from the Strip towards the occupied Palestinian territory. (L/MS/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)