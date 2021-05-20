Hamas: Gaza-Israel’s Ceasefire Reached in Two Days

Gaza, MINA – A leader of the Hamas group said that a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza would be reached in two days.

Mousa Abu Marzouk released a statement to Lebanese TV al-Mayadeen on Wednesday saying “the continued efforts regarding the ceasefire will be successful.”

He said, “I hope a truce will be reached in a day or two”. As quoted from Anadolu Agency.

Marzouk, who is a member of the Hamas Political Bureau, also said Israel was worried it could not fight on several fronts in the occupied West Bank, Jerusalem, Gaza and Arab cities in Israel.

Diplomatic sources told Anadolu Agency on Wednesday that the member states of the UN Security Council started discussions on a draft resolution prepared by France calling for a ceasefire.

Meawhile on Wednesday, Israel’s Channel 12 revealed that there was consensus at the political and military level of Israel not to accept a truce before Friday.

At least 227 Palestinians were martyrs, including 64 children and 36 women, and 1,620 others were injured in Israeli attacks across the blockaded territory since May 10, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

While in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, 28 Palestinians, including 4 children, were killed by Israeli forces in clashes that erupted in protest at the Israeli offensive on Gaza.

Meanwhile 12 people in Israel were killed in Palestinian rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip.

The tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli attacks on worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980, a move never recognized by the international community. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)