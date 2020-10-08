Hamas, Fatah Complete Talks on Reconciliation

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Movement Hamas and Fatah have concluded discussions and consultations related to reconciliation and ending internal Palestinian divisions.

In a press release on Tuesday,Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasem said his movement was holding lengthy talks with Palestinian factions to agree on a road map for restructuring Palestinian bodies,MEMO reported.

“Discussions are related to the realignment of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and its institutions, as well as activating popular resistance to face the growing dangers aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause,” Qasem said.

He said the measures were aimed at strengthening the Palestinian consensus on the national issue, noting that there was consensus among Palestinian factions to unite against the threat facing Palestinian rights.

Fatah on Wednesday announced that their delegation to Damascus had rounded meetings and consultations with five Palestinian factions regarding the outcome of the September 3 conference.

In a conference held on September 3, the secretary-general of Palestinian factions agreed to end internal divisions and committed to a peaceful transfer of power through free and fair elections according to proportional representation.

At the same time, the Hamas spokesman said that Hamas “continues to be in contact with Egypt, and Egyptian leaders have been informed of the national meeting and expressed support for restructuring Palestinian institutions.”

Qasem said Hamas had also contacted a number of countries to inform them of the efforts being made to achieve intra-Palestinian reconciliation. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)