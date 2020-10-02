Hamas-Fatah Agreement with General Election Consensus

Ramallah, MINA – The Fatah Movement Central Committee meeting on Thursday approved the agreement recently reached with the Hamas movement in meetings in Istanbul, Amman, Cairo and Doha. Wafa reported on Friday.

The committee meeting chaired by President Mahmoud Abbas stressed that the path of national unity and partnership is a strategic option to thwart the Deal of the Century, Israel’s annexation plan and a wave of normalization with Israel.

The committee also welcomed the results of the Fatah-Hamas meeting which agreed on holding a general election to end the rift and realize Palestinian national unity.

The vote is expected to take place in the next six months.

To that end, the Fatah Central Committee mandated its members Jibril Rajoub, Azzam al-Ahmad and Rawhi Fattouh to continue working to achieve an environment conducive to holding elections as quickly as possible.

The dispute between Hamas and Fatah has been going on since 2006, when Hamas won the parliamentary election. Fatah refused and boycotted the results. Hamas then expelled Fatah from the Gaza Strip.

From then on, the two factions led two different regions. Hamas controls Gaza and Fatah leads the West Bank.

Several reconciliation attempts to restore relations between the two factions have been made. However, these attempts always failed. (T/RE1)

