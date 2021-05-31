Hamas Begins Production of Thousands of New Rockets

Gaza, MINA – A member of the Hamas Bureau Politics said the Islamic resistance movement based in the Gaza Strip had started producing thousands of new rockets after their weapons factories returned to operation.

“With the end of the Israeli regime’s latest aggression, the Palestinian resistance has continued its rocket production process,” said Fathi Hamad on Sunday, Press TV reported.

“Our factories and workshops have restarted producing thousands of rockets to stop (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu’s tough stance on (the occupied holy city) Al-Quds and Tel Aviv,” he said.

Earlier this month, Gaza rose in protest against the regime’s escalation against Palestinian worshipers and protesters in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, including Al-Quds. The regime faced a wave of protests by bringing Gaza under 11 days of war.

The resistance began to respond the same day the war began by subjecting the occupied territories to unrelenting rocket fire. More than 4,000 rockets were fired during the retaliation, with projectiles flying as far as Al-Quds, Tel Aviv, and even the cities of Haifa and Nazareth which lie in the northern part of the occupied territories.

Retaliation, which turned out to be unprecedented in terms of reach and assertiveness, forced the Israeli regime to accept a ceasefire on Friday, May 21. (T/RE1)

