Al Qassam Successfully Fires Missiles at Ramon Airport, Israel

Gaza, MINA – The spokesman for the Al Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement in Gaza, said it was the first time to successfully fire rockets at Ramon Airport in southern Israel.

“The Ayyash 250 missile, with a range of more than 250 km, has been launched at Ramon Airport, about 220 km from Gaza,” said spokesman Abu Obeida, as quoted from Al Jazeera on Thursday.

He explained that the rocket was named Yahya Ayyash, one of the leading Hamas agents killed by Israel in 1996.

Obeida also said the rocket launch was part of Al Qassam’s response to the killing of its senior commander.

The death toll from indiscriminate attacks by Israeli forces in Gaza until Thursday jumped to 85 martyrs, 17 of them children, while 480 were injured.

As quoted from Al-Jazeera, Israeli fighter jets continued to pound several areas of the Gaza Strip even though Palestinian Muslims were celebrating Eid al-Fitr 1442 H.

The Israeli army also said hundreds of rockets had been fired from Gaza at various locations in Israel and that they had added reinforcements near the land east of the enclave. (T/RE1)

