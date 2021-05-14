Gaza Fighters Launch 100 Missiles to Israeli Territories

Gaza, MINA – In the early hours of the fourth day (Thursday) of the “Saif al-Quds” fighting, the Izzuddin Al-Qassam Brigades launched 100 massive missile to occupied Ashkelon, in response to the targeting of citizens civilian Gaza, bombing of infrastructure and civilian facilities.

“The missile attack was initiated with 50 missiles aimed at Ashkelon, Ashdod, Beersheba and Sderot,” the official Al-Qassam website reported as quoted by MINA on Friday.

In the final hours of Thursday, an Israeli Jew was killed, others injured, and several buildings damaged by fire after Al-Qassam launched massive missile attacks on the 90-occupied cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon in response to enemies who continue to target Gaza’s civilian homes and kill children as well as women.

Sometime later, Al-Qassam aimed its Sejjil missiles at Hatzerim air base, where Israeli warplanes were launched to bomb civilians in Gaza, followed by the bombing of occupied Beer Sheba with Sejjil missiles.

Since the start of the fighting, Israel has admitted that the Al-Qassam attack has killed seven people during the response to the ongoing Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip, since Monday night 10 May.

Jews were killed in Ashkelon, Ashdod, Ramla and Rishon LeZion, by Qassam rockets, in addition to the killing of an Israeli officer when the Al-Qassam Brigades targeted Israeli military vehicles with guided missiles in the northern Gaza Strip some time ago.

More than 100 Israelis were injured by the downing of a resistance missile in occupied settlements and cities, some of them in a critical condition.

The missile attacks were concentrated in the cities of Tel Aviv, Ashkelon, Ashdod and Beersheba, where brigades bombed them with hundreds of rockets at once, causing massive destruction and leaving scores of people dead and injured.

The brigades have intensified their attacks in response to Israeli policies and the escalation of aggression in the Gaza Strip over its targeting of residential buildings and towers. (T/RE)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)