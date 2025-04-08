Israeli Warplane Attacks Journalist’s Tent Near Nasser Medical Complex

Gaza, MINA – Dozens of Palestinians, including journalists, were killed and injured early Monday in a new wave of Israeli airstrikes targeting Khan Yunis, as the Israeli military issued threats of further attacks on central Gaza, Palestine Chronicle reported.

According to Al Jazeera’s correspondent, an Israeli airstrike struck the home of the al-Nafar family in central Khan Yunis, killing six people, including two women and injuring more than 28 others.

Shortly afterward, Israeli aircraft bombed a journalists’ tent near the Nasser Medical Complex, killing two people, including journalist Helmi al-Faqawi, and injuring six others, among them Al Jazeera cameraman Mahmoud Awad. The fire from the bombing engulfed the tent, preventing those nearby from rescuing the wounded.

Since Israel resumed its assault on Gaza on March 18, Khan Yunis, including the crowded Al-Mawasi area has been subjected to repeated bombardment, resulting in multiple mass casualties.

In the early hours of Monday, Israeli warplanes targeted a house west of Deir al-Balah, killing two Palestinians and injuring others. Airstrikes also struck the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah and hit areas in the town of Al-Zawaida.

In Gaza City, the Zaytoun neighborhood in the south and Shuja’iyya in the east were shelled at dawn, with occupation forces opening fire on their outskirts. On Sunday, Israeli air and artillery strikes on the al-Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City killed 11 people, most of them children.

Medical sources reported that the death toll from Israeli attacks since dawn Sunday had climbed to 43 by Monday morning.

On Sunday evening, the Israeli army ordered residents in several neighborhoods of Deir al-Balah—including Al-Sahaba, Al-Samah, Al-Awda, Al-Zawaida, and Al-Salah—to evacuate, citing preparations for a new offensive. The military claimed the move was in response to rockets allegedly launched from the area toward Ashdod and Ashkelon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for a “strong response” to the rocket fire, according to a statement from his office.

The Qassam Brigades claimed responsibility for the missile barrage, describing it as retaliation for ongoing massacres targeting civilians in Gaza.

Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon reported treating 27 people injured by the rockets. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

