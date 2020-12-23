Hamas Asks President Jokowi to Reject Normalization with Israel

Gaza, MINA – The Islamic Palestinian resistance group Hamas wrote letter to Indonesian President Joko Widodo to reject normalization with Israel.

In the letter, Head of Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyah said the beneficiaries of the normalization is the occupiers themselves or Israel.

Meanwhile, those who will be losers in this agreement are countries that are normalizing. Thus, it was quoted from Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.

“The Zionist occupation will remain the common enemy of the entire Islamic nation,” Haniyah said in a statement on Wednesday.

Haniyah also said that normalization with Israeli Zionists is a violation of national security and the charter issued by the Arab League and the Organization for Islamic Cooperation related to Palestine.

“Normalization with enemy entities allows the existence of this racial entity to infiltrate our nation,” wrote Haniyah.

To President Joko Widodo, Haniyah regretted the normalization steps taken by a number of Arab countries with Zionists under the support of the United States.

“This happens when the Arab League is expected to convey the conscience of the Arab nation which rejects the path of normalization,” said Haniyah.

Previously, the Indonesian government made sure that it would remain consistent in fighting for Palestine in accordance with the constitution.

Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah emphasized that the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has never had any contact with Israel.

The statement responds to Israeli media reports that claim Israel is trying to approach Indonesia for normalization.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs carries out consistently according to the mandate of the constitution,” said Faizasyah on December 14. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)