Hamas Accuses Israel of Delaying Aid and Reconstruction in Gaza

LGaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, has accused the Zionist entity Israel of delaying the implementation of agreements related to aid and reconstruction in the Gaza Strip.

“Israel continues to delay the implementation of the aid and reconstruction processes outlined in the ceasefire agreement, and there are humanitarian commitments that have not been fully honored,” said Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem in a statement, as reported by Anadolu Agency on Tuesday.

“Although the healthcare sector has suffered significant damage, the occupation has not allowed recovery efforts or the entry of essential medical supplies,” Qassem added.

“Fuel shipments are still far below what was stipulated in the agreement, and the amount reaching northern Gaza can be considered negligible,” he said.

The spokesperson also mentioned that heavy equipment, as stated in the agreement, has not been allowed entry, preventing the retrieval of martyrs’ bodies and obstructing the recovery of hostages to be exchanged, particularly at the end of this phase.

Hamas has called on mediators, Qatar and Egypt, as well as the guarantors of the ceasefire agreement, to pressure the Israeli occupation to immediately allow the entry of aid materials outlined in the agreement, specifically tents, fuel, food supplies, and heavy equipment, while ensuring an end to all violations and other breaches. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

