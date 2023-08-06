Hajj Operations End, Search for Missing An Indonesian Pilgrim Continues

Tangerang, MINA – Indonesian Religion Minister, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas closed the operational period of the 1444 H/2023 M Hajj. However, he emphasized that the search for one pilgrim who disappeared during the peak period of the hajj will continue until an indefinite time limit.

“During the peak period of yesterday’s Hajj there were eight pilgrims missing. Seven of them have been found, both alive and dead,” said the Minister of Religion during the Press Conference Closing the Hajj Operational Period at Soekarno Hatta Airport, Tangerang, Banten on Saturday.

“There is only one more that has not been found. And I ask that the search be continued until it is found, under any circumstances,” he added.

Based on the data, one pilgrim who has not been found named Idun Rohim Zen (87) is a member of the Palembang Embarkation Group 20 (PLM 20).

According to the Minister of Religion, currently the search for Idun is being carried out by the Hajj Affairs Office (KUH) together with the Saudi Arabian authorities.

“We are waiting for developments from there. The Saudi Arabian authorities have also been involved. We have rechecked everything. Including CCTV monitoring by the Saudi Arabian security authorities,” he said.

In addition to searching for missing pilgrims, the Ministry of Religion will also continue to provide assistance to pilgrims who are currently being treated at Saudi Arabia Hospital. At the end of the Hajj operational period, it was recorded that there were 77 Indonesian pilgrims who were still being treated in Saudi Arabia.

“They will be treated until they are fit to fly. When they are fit to fly, we will also take care of their return,” concluded the Minister of Religion. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)