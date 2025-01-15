Guyana Reiterates Steadfast Support for Palestinian Rights

Georgetown, MINA – Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali on Tuesday reiterated his country’s steadfast position in support of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.

According to Wafa News Agency, President Ali made his remarks during the official reception of Presidential Adviser for International Relations, Riyad Malki, in Guyana’s capital, Georgetown, as Malki is visiting the South American country to enhance bilateral ties, expand cooperation, and elevate Palestine-Guyana relations to the level of a strategic partnership.

During their meeting, Malki conveyed a message of deep appreciation from President Mahmoud Abbas to his Guyanese counterpart, thanking Abbas for his country’s position in supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people in various regional and international fora and his interest in further developing the historic bilateral relations.

Presidential Advisor Malki discussed with President Ali the mechanisms for implementing and further developing cooperation programs in various areas of mutual concern, including the implementation of development programs that serve bilateral interests. They also touched on initiatives designed to assist specialized Palestinian experts to support Georgetown’s national development efforts.

The two officials affirmed their aspiration to begin the implementation of the strategic partnership framework and stressed the need to enhance Palestine-Guyana cooperation in international fora in support of just causes and solidarity, especially since Guyana currently serves as permanent secretary of the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM).

They concluded their meeting by affirming the need to translate the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between Palestine and Guyana into concrete programs and activities that will cover the health, agriculture, housing, mining and employment sectors. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)