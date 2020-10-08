Germany Records 188 Crime Cases of Islamophobia

Berlin, MINA – The German Interior Ministry said the country’s police had recorded 188 Islamophobic crimes in the second quarter of this year.

At least 15 mosques were attacked between April and June, then dozens of Muslims were physically attacked or harassed on the streets or in public places. Nine of them were injured in this attack, Anadolu Agency reported.

The ministry released the latest figures in response to questions from lawmakers from the opposition Left Party.

A criminal investigation was opened into several of the suspects, but so far no arrests have been made, the ministry said.

Nearly 40 of Islamophobic crimes were registered in the German capital, Berlin.

Racism and Islamophobia have increased in recent years, sparked by the propaganda of neo-Nazi groups and the far-right opposition party Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Germany has a population of more than 80 million people, has the second largest Muslim population in Western Europe after France, totaling nearly 4.7 million Muslims in the country. 3 million of them came from Turkey. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)