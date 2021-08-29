Germany Donates $29 Million to Palestine’s Education Sector

Ramallah, MINA – Germany donated €25 million ($29.4 million) to the education sector in Palestine to support its development, including school renovations, new equipment and staff work.

Palestinian Education Minister Marwan Awartani and Director of the German Development Bank Office David Kunze signed the agreement in the presence of Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh as quoted from Middle East Monitor on Saturday.

The grant is provided by Germany, in partnership with Ireland, Finland and Norway, to fund projects towards the education sector in Palestine.

Shtayyeh praised Germany for its assistance, which “included construction, renovation of schools, pre-school education, school equipment and capacity building of education staff.”

German Ambassador Oliver Owcza, who was present at the ceremony, said education is an investment in every country’s human capabilities as well as human rights.

“Education is soft power, and we look forward to continued cooperation between the two countries in many sectors,” he added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)