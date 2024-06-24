Football Fans in Germany Hand out Watermelon Caps in Solidarity with Palestine 

A Football Fan in Germany Hand out Watermelon Caps in Solidarity with Palestine (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Berlin, MINA – Football fans in Germany were given caps embroidered with images of watermelons as a symbol of solidarity with Palestine before several UEFA EURO 2024 group matches this week.

The solidarity caps were distributed before the Spain vs. Italy match on June 20 in Gelsenkirchen, Türkiye vs. Portugal game on June 22 in Dortmund, and Scotland vs. Hungary match on Sunday in Stuttgart as watermelons echo the colors of the Palestinian flag.

“We want to make our voice heard here about the (Israeli) oppression committed against our Palestinian brothers,” one of the sponsors of the voluntary event in Germany, Mehmet Simsek earlier this week in Gelsenkirchen, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Simsek said Muslims should be concerned about it and “do something” in protest.

“It is impossible to turn a blind eye to this genocide (against Palestinians). The people who commit this genocide (in Gaza), have faced a genocide in the past. Now they (Israel) are committing it.”

However, he said the German police prevented the volunteers from giving the fans some of the solidarity caps in Gelsenkirchen.

“Nearly 50,000 caps were produced. We wanted to hand out these caps here, but it was not allowed by police,” Simsek added.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 20123

More than 37,500 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and nearly 86,000 injured, according to local health authorities. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)