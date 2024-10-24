Germany Expands Military Exports to Israel, Despite Sign of Genocide in Gaza

Berlin, MINA – Germany has started to expand its military exports to Israel despite worrying signs of genocide in Gaza, official figures revealed on Thursday.

The German Foreign Ministry has confirmed that the government has approved €94 million ($101.5 million) worth of military equipment and weapons to Israel in the last three months, Anadolu Agency reports.

The figures were released in response to a parliamentary question by the left-wing opposition party Bundnis Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW).

The volume of the military exports reported by the Foreign Ministry was twice as much as the €45.7 ($49.4 million) that the Ministry of Economic Affairs reported to the German parliament’s economic committee last week.

The German government resumed its sale of military equipment and weapons of war to Israel recently, after receiving written assurances from Tel Aviv that it would comply with international law when using German-manufactured weapons.

Berlin had reportedly halted the supply of weapons to Israel in March, after Nicaragua brought a case against Germany before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing it of aiding “genocide” in Gaza.

Germany has long been a key ally of Israel, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz often emphasizing Germany’s special responsibility for Israel’s security due to the country’s Nazi past.

However, critics argue that Germany’s unwavering support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is damaging its international credibility and further isolating Berlin on the global stage.

Since Israel began its military campaign against Hamas in Gaza last October, more than 42,700 Palestinians have been killed, and over 100,000 others wounded, most of them women and children.

Israel is currently facing a genocide case at the ICJ over its actions in Gaza, where millions of Palestinians remain displaced and face severe shortages of food, medical supplies, and other essentials. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)