Gaza Witnesses 4012 New Births During Month

Gaza, MINA – Satistics issued by the General Administration of Civil Status at the Ministry of Interior – the civil part in Gaza showed today, Thursday, the registration of 4,012 new births and 283 deaths during last July.

The statistics showed that the number of male births registered during the last month was 2130 with a rate of 53%, while the number of female births was 1,882 with a rate of 46%, MINA’s contributor in Gaza reported.

The civil status offices of Interior Directorate in the Gaza City registered 1,430 births While the Khan Yunis Interior Office registered 795 births. The Interior Offices of the Northern Gaza registered 695 births during the same period, and the Civil Status offices of the Central Governorate registered 561, while the Interior Directorate of Rafah registered 531 births.

Regarding the death statistics, the Civil Status Department reported that its offices recorded 283 deaths, including 168 deaths for males with a rate of 59.3%, compared to 115 deaths for females with a rate of 40.6%. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)