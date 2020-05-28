Gaza Waqaf Ministry: Mosques in Gaza Strip Opened Only for Friday Prayers

Gaza Strip, MINA – The Waqaf and Religious Affairs Ministry in Gaza on Wednesday announced that mosques in the Gaza Strip will be opened for Friday prayers.

“Friday prayers will continue to be carried out in mosques as part of procedures and controls to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus,” Waqaf ministry spokesman Adel Al-Hour said in a statement on Radio.

In addition, as the Shehab News Agency reports, the Waqaf Ministry calls on residents to continue to pray, as was done last Friday.

It will encourage competent authorities to make the decision to open the mosque completely. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA).