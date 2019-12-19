Gaza Strawbery Exports Only 10 Ton

Gaza, MINA – Gaza farmers denied an Israeli newspaper report in the Jerusalem Post on Tuesday, quoting Israeli occupation authorities that 450 tons of strawberries from Gaza were exported this season.

The farmers said the report was fake, they only exported ten tons. Thus quoted by local media on Thursday.

Palestinian farmers said they only exported five tons of strawberries to Qatar and the UAE last week through the Allenby border gate between the occupied West Bank and Jordan.

Then, they exported in the same amount to England through the Ben Gurion Israel International Airport.

Gaza farmers this year planted 7,300 dunams (1,800 hectares) of strawberries in northern Gaza which was blocked by Israel.

The plantation employs around 1,500 Gaza farmers who support more than 150,000 residents. (T/Sj/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA).