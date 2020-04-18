Gaza Makes Face Masks for Europe Market

Gaza, MINA – Textile factories in the Gaza Strip are currently busy producing masks for local and international markets, including Europe, after seeing huge market opportunities because they face the need for masks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Abdullah Shehadeh, an administrator at the Hasco textile factory, said that 40 workers had worked hard to make masks, MEMO reported on Friday (17/4).

“They are continuing to operate spite the difficult situation in the Gaza Strip as a result of the 14-year blockade imposed by Israel and the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

Shehadeh said they are doing this to help people in Europe and support them in overcoming viruses because human life is above all political differences.

The factory will continue to operate as long as the Israeli occupation allows the necessary materials into the Gaza Strip.

In Gaza, there are 13 coronaviruses, while globally 2.2 million people have experienced difficulties and nearly 140,000 died. (T/R7/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)