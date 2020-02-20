Gaza Launches Drive for Safe Agricultural Products

Gaza, MINA – The two-day event was entitled “Enhancing the Resilience of Communities through the Development of Safe Agriculture Communities”.

According to MEMO, the project, now in its third phase, targets 150 farmers, 75 of whom care for livestock while the rest grow crops. It will see safe agricultural products being labelled with a specially designed logo of Al-Azhar University.

As part of the activities, dozens of acres were planted with various crops, including tomatoes, cucumbers, aubergines, peppers, potatoes, broccoli and beetroot. It was in accordance with the procedures of safe agriculture and under the supervision of agricultural engineers working on the project.

Moreover, a solar energy system was established to help operate the dairy production unit and some of the centre’s equipment and devices.

Agricultural materials were distributed to the farmers, including pesticides, seedlings, organic fertilisers and feed. The guidance and training services were also provided.

The Faculty of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine at Al-Azhar University hopes the project will improve the livelihood of workers as it will contribute to the existence of a more resilient and sustainable agricultural sector.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)