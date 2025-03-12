SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Gaza Health Ministry Reports New Casualties, Death Toll Reaches 48,515

Death Toll of Israeli Aggression in Gaza Nears 45,000 (photo: Palinfo)
Death Toll of Israeli Aggression in Gaza Nears 45,000 (photo: Palinfo)

Gaza, MINA – In the past 24 hours, hospitals in the Gaza Strip have received the bodies of five martyrs who had been missing since the outbreak of the war, along with seven citizens killed in recent Israeli attacks, Palinfo reported.

According to Gaza’s health ministry on Wednesday, 14 more individuals were injured during Israeli strikes or by unexploded ordnance in the past few hours.

This new wave of fatalities raises the death toll to 48,515 martyrs since the Israeli genocidal war began on October 7, 2023. The number of injured has also surged to 111,941, the ministry reported.

Efforts continue to recover the bodies of additional martyrs who remain missing in various areas across the Gaza Strip. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

News Channel

About Us